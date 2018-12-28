Liberia FA lifts ban on former Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh

Former Arsenal player Christopher Wreh played 36 times for Liberia scoring 11 goals

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has lifted its ban on former Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh.

Wreh was suspended in October for six months after he insulted match officials as he was sent off during a league match in August.

The 43-year-old coaches local top-flight side Nimba United and the national under-20 sides,

"The ban was too harsh. When a coach is given a matching order, the suspension doesn't last for six months," LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery told BBC Sport.

"The international best practice is usually for few matches. So the (LFA) emergency committee thought it wise to overturn the decision of the referee committee.

"And the ban has been lifted with immediately effect. A communication was sent to Nimba United to allow Wreh resumes trainings ahead of the 2019 season, which starts in February."

Montgomery said the Fifa standards must be adhered to and he drew comparison to a Uefa decision in May to ban Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone for four matches.

Wreh a former Liberia international, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1998, was angered by the dismissal of two Nimba United players.

The pair Michael Fahnbulleh and Darlington Farley were suspended for a year for their actions during the match and Montgomery has said those bans remain unchanged.

Fahnbulleh physically assaulted a player of LPRC Oilers after he was red-carded for violent conduct while Farley insulted and then attacked a match referee after he was shown a red card for violent conduct immediately after the match.

Liberia, under Wreh's guidance, lost 2-1 to The Gambia in the final of the West African Football Union (Wafu) under-20 tournament in May in Monrovia.