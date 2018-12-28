Yoann Arquin: Yeovil Town striker extends contract until end of season

Yoann Arquin has scored four goals in 16 League Two appearances so far this season

Yeovil Town striker Yoann Arquin has extended his contract with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old former Notts County player initially arrived on a six-month deal in August.

Martinique international Arquin has scored four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Glovers since making his competitive debut.

"I've enjoyed my time so far and have loved working with the gaffer and the rest of the squad," he said.