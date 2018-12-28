African Confederation Cup: Draw is made for play-off round

African Confederation Cup trophy

Egyptian club Zamalek, one of the strongest contenders for the 2018/2019 African Confederation Cup campaign, were paired with Morocco's Ittihad Tanger on Friday in the play-offs draw in Cairo.

Ittihad are among 15 teams who drop into the Confederation Cup from the African Champions League, the premier African club competition.

Zamalek sounded a warning in the African equivalent of the Europa League when they slammed seven goals past Chadian side ASCOT in the qualifier.

Tunisian sides CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel and holders Raja Casablanca of Morocco are three other clubs in the play-offs with outstanding pedigrees.

Record three-time Confederation Cup winners Sfaxien drew Ugandan side Vipers SC and are favourites to win the tie and secure a place in the 16-team group phase.

Raja, whose 11 victories and 34 goals last season were records for a Confederation Cup-winning team, were paired with minnows African Stars from Namibia.

Etoile, twice winners of the Confederation Cup, received a bye to the group draw as they had the highest ranking among the 16 survivors after Confederation Cup qualifying.

Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa will play away first.

Kotoko visit Cameroonian club and experienced African campaigners Coton Sport while Chiefs travel to Zambian outfit Zesco United.

African Confederation Cup play-offs draw

Gor Mahia (KEN) v New Star (CMR)

Al Ahly Benghazi (LBA) v NA Hussein Dey (ALG)

Al Hilal (SUD) v Mukura Victory (RWA)

Nkana (ZAM) v FC San Pedro (CIV)

Coton Sport (CMR) v Asante Kotoko (GHA)

Zesco Utd (ZAM) v Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

Stade Malien (MLI) v Petro Atletico (ANG)

Raja Casablanca (MAR, holders) v African Stars (NAM)

Renaissance Berkane (MAR) v ASC Jaraaf (SEN)

CS Sfaxien (TUN) v Vipers SC (UGA)

Zamalek (EGY) v Ittihad Tanger (MAR)

Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) v AS Otoho (CGO)

Bantu (LES) v Enugu Rangers (NGR)

Al Nasr (LBA) v Salitas (BUR)

Jimma Aba Jifar (ETH) v Hassania Agadir (MAR)

Winners qualify for group phase