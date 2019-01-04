Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Kayden Jackson scored 16 goals to help Accrington gain promotion last season

Accrington will be without suspended forward Offrande Zanzala, while loan players Nick Anderton and Matty Platt have returned to their parent clubs.

The League One side have Dan Barlaser available after extending his stay.

The Championship's bottom club Ipswich could have midfielder Cole Skuse back, but goalkeeper Dean Gerken is a doubt.

New loan signing Callum Elder may make his debut, while Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien may feature against Stanley, who they left last summer.

Accrington boss John Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It'll be a difficult game because they've not been on the best run - we haven't been on the best run to be honest - so we want to try and buck the trend of our form.

"I think it'll make for an entertaining game. I think both teams will be going all out to win it, I don't think a replay will do either of us any good.

"I think it'll be an open, attacking, attractive game - we want to try and get back to winning ways, and what better way to do it than against a Championship team."

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"We're playing really good football at the minute - it doesn't matter what ground you go to, we have a way of playing and we'll go to try and win the game.

"I'm really relaxed because we're playing really well. I can't predict the result but I know football-wise we're in a really good place.

"I won't take it lightly, I'll do everything I can to get through."

