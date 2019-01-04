Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City
-
- From the section FA Cup
Shrewsbury Town are without suspended striker Fejiri Okenabirhie for the FA Cup third-round tie against Stoke City.
The League One side's seven-goal top scorer picked up his second booking of this season's competition in the second-round victory against Scunthorpe United and will serve a one-match ban.
Stoke boss Gary Rowett has vowed that his Championship side, Cup runners-up in 2011, will field a strong line-up.
But captain Ryan Shawcross went home from training feeling ill on Thursday.
Ryan Woods has also been suffering with illness, although Rowett is hopeful that he will be fit to face his former club.
Fellow midfielder Joe Allen is a doubt after picking up a knock following the busy Christmas period.
Shrewsbury full-back James Bolton - a lifelong Stoke fan - was on the Potters' books as a youth player before being released at 16.
Shrewsbury defender James Bolton told BBC Shropshire:
"I was gutted at the time, but you get released throughout your career and you just have to get on with it.
"I know their results haven't been going so well this season, but they have some quality players and should be pushing for promotion.
"I think we've got a real chance so I hope we can prove that and get a result."
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts told BBC Shropshire:
"It's still the greatest Cup competition in the world, has a huge heritage and I've got a lot of good memories from it.
"It's an exciting opportunity to play against a team we don't normally play against who have top players, still have mostly Premier League players and internationals.
"It's also a bit of a derby and we're underdogs. But that doesn't mean we're not going to go full of optimism. If we play as we can, we've got a real chance.
Match facts
- This will be just the second meeting between Shrewsbury Town and Stoke City since the turn of the 21st century.
- The Potters won 2-1 the last time the two clubs met at the Britannia Stadium in a league Cup first round tie in August 2010.
- There has never been a draw in the eight previous meetings hosted by Shrewsbury against Stoke. The Town have won five, to City's three.
- Shrewsbury have not lost in the FA Cup third round at home since January 1989 - three wins and a draw.
- The last time they hosted a Championship side in the FA Cup was on fourth round day in 2016 when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2.
- Stoke have been eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons, both times by a side from a lower division (Wolves in 2016-17, Coventry in 2017-18).
- Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts' best-ever FA Cup run was with Bolton Wanderers in 2011, a run brought to an end by Stoke City. He was injured in the fifth-round win at Wigan and missed both his side's 3-2 quarter-final win at Birmingham, then the 5-0 Wembley semi-final defeat by Stoke.
- Shrewsbury have twice reached the Cup sixth round - the first time as a third-tier club in 1979, then again in 1982, when they were in the second tier.