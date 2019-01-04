Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City

Shrewsbury Town full-back James Bolton will be up against the club he supported as a boy

Shrewsbury Town are without suspended striker Fejiri Okenabirhie for the FA Cup third-round tie against Stoke City.

The League One side's seven-goal top scorer picked up his second booking of this season's competition in the second-round victory against Scunthorpe United and will serve a one-match ban.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett has vowed that his Championship side, Cup runners-up in 2011, will field a strong line-up.

But captain Ryan Shawcross went home from training feeling ill on Thursday.

Ryan Woods has also been suffering with illness, although Rowett is hopeful that he will be fit to face his former club.

Fellow midfielder Joe Allen is a doubt after picking up a knock following the busy Christmas period.

Shrewsbury full-back James Bolton - a lifelong Stoke fan - was on the Potters' books as a youth player before being released at 16.

Shrewsbury defender James Bolton told BBC Shropshire:

"I was gutted at the time, but you get released throughout your career and you just have to get on with it.

"I know their results haven't been going so well this season, but they have some quality players and should be pushing for promotion.

"I think we've got a real chance so I hope we can prove that and get a result."

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts told BBC Shropshire:

"It's still the greatest Cup competition in the world, has a huge heritage and I've got a lot of good memories from it.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play against a team we don't normally play against who have top players, still have mostly Premier League players and internationals.

"It's also a bit of a derby and we're underdogs. But that doesn't mean we're not going to go full of optimism. If we play as we can, we've got a real chance.

Match facts