West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic

Albion's joint 13-goal top scorer Jay Rodriguez netted twice in the 2-0 Boxing Day league win over Wigan

West Bromwich Albion will be without suspended midfielder Jake Livermore for the FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns.

Livermore starts a four-match ban following his red card on New Year's Day, and boss Darren Moore may opt for a few more changes to his side.

Wigan are without winger Gavin Massey, who was injured in their defeat by Sheffield United.

The tie maybe too soon for striker Nick Powell (hamstring) to return.

Former Wolves winger Michael Jacobs (hamstring) had returned to training and forward Jamie Walker is back with the Latics after being recalled from a loan spell at Peterborough, but he is cup-tied,

Match facts