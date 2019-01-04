West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic
West Bromwich Albion will be without suspended midfielder Jake Livermore for the FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns.
Livermore starts a four-match ban following his red card on New Year's Day, and boss Darren Moore may opt for a few more changes to his side.
Wigan are without winger Gavin Massey, who was injured in their defeat by Sheffield United.
The tie maybe too soon for striker Nick Powell (hamstring) to return.
Former Wolves winger Michael Jacobs (hamstring) had returned to training and forward Jamie Walker is back with the Latics after being recalled from a loan spell at Peterborough, but he is cup-tied,
Match facts
- This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic. but they have met twice in the Championship this season.
- The most recent of those was on Boxing Day when Albion won 2-0, to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the DW Stadium. in which Livermore picked up the first of this season's two red cards.
- Prior to that Boxing Day defeat, Wigan were unbeaten in their most recent visits to The Hawthorns.
- Albion have progressed past the third round in three of their last four FA Cup campaigns - but are winless in their last four home Cup home ties.
- Wigan have no won any of their last five away Cup matches since beating Manchester City in the 2013-14 quarter-final - a repeat of their Wembley triumph the previous season.
- While the Latics have won the Cup more recently, Albion have won it more times (five - 1888, 1892, 1931, 1954 and 1968).