The FA Cup - Third Round
Burnley12:30Barnsley
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Barnsley

  • From the section FA Cup
Nick Pope
Nick Pope has not played a Premier League game for Burnley this season
FA Cup third round on the BBC
Date: 4-7 January
Coverage: Live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Nick Pope could play for the first time since July as Burnley boss Sean Dyche looks to make changes after a busy run of games.

Pope has not played since injuring his shoulder against Aberdeen in a Europa League qualifying round tie.

League One Barnsley have striker Kieffer Moore available after missing the last three games through injury.

Moore is leading scorer with 13 goals for the Tykes this season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Barnsley are doing well in League One but Burnley are definitely looking more like their old selves, and are starting to get a few breaks in front of goal too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full FA Cup third-round predictions v Radio One DJ Annie Mac

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This will be the third meeting between Burnley and Barnsley in the FA Cup, with Barnsley winning the most recent meeting 1-0 in the 2012-13 third round at Oakwell.

Burnley

  • Burnley have lost just one of their past eight home FA Cup games, though it was their most recent such match at Turf Moor (0-1 v Lincoln in February 2017).

Barnsley

  • Barnsley have won just one of their past 10 visits to face Burnley at Turf Moor in all competitions, winning 2-1 in the Championship in December 2008.
  • Since beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 quarter-final, Barnsley have lost their past four FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition by an aggregate score of 2-14.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th January 2019

  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
  • BurnleyBurnley12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
  • Man UtdManchester United12:30ReadingReading
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:30LutonLuton Town
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town12:30StokeStoke City
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion12:30WiganWigan Athletic
  • West HamWest Ham United12:30BirminghamBirmingham City
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • Aston VillaAston Villa15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00WalsallWalsall
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • ChelseaChelsea15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest

Top Stories

Explore the BBC