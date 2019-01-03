Burnley v Barnsley
-
- From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup third round on the BBC
|Date: 4-7 January
|Coverage: Live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Goalkeeper Nick Pope could play for the first time since July as Burnley boss Sean Dyche looks to make changes after a busy run of games.
Pope has not played since injuring his shoulder against Aberdeen in a Europa League qualifying round tie.
League One Barnsley have striker Kieffer Moore available after missing the last three games through injury.
Moore is leading scorer with 13 goals for the Tykes this season.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Barnsley are doing well in League One but Burnley are definitely looking more like their old selves, and are starting to get a few breaks in front of goal too.
Prediction: 2-1
Lawro's full FA Cup third-round predictions v Radio One DJ Annie Mac
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This will be the third meeting between Burnley and Barnsley in the FA Cup, with Barnsley winning the most recent meeting 1-0 in the 2012-13 third round at Oakwell.
Burnley
- Burnley have lost just one of their past eight home FA Cup games, though it was their most recent such match at Turf Moor (0-1 v Lincoln in February 2017).
Barnsley
- Barnsley have won just one of their past 10 visits to face Burnley at Turf Moor in all competitions, winning 2-1 in the Championship in December 2008.
- Since beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 quarter-final, Barnsley have lost their past four FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition by an aggregate score of 2-14.