Burnley v Barnsley

Nick Pope has not played a Premier League game for Burnley this season

FA Cup third round on the BBC Date: 4-7 January Coverage: Live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Nick Pope could play for the first time since July as Burnley boss Sean Dyche looks to make changes after a busy run of games.

Pope has not played since injuring his shoulder against Aberdeen in a Europa League qualifying round tie.

League One Barnsley have striker Kieffer Moore available after missing the last three games through injury.

Moore is leading scorer with 13 goals for the Tykes this season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Barnsley are doing well in League One but Burnley are definitely looking more like their old selves, and are starting to get a few breaks in front of goal too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full FA Cup third-round predictions v Radio One DJ Annie Mac

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between Burnley and Barnsley in the FA Cup, with Barnsley winning the most recent meeting 1-0 in the 2012-13 third round at Oakwell.

Burnley

Burnley have lost just one of their past eight home FA Cup games, though it was their most recent such match at Turf Moor (0-1 v Lincoln in February 2017).

Barnsley