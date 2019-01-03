Manchester United v Reading

Former Manchester United player John O'Shea joined Reading in the summer

TEAM NEWS

Marouane Fellaini, Fred and Diogo Dalot could all return to Manchester United's team for the FA Cup third-round visit of Reading.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero could also make his first start since September for the visit of the Championship club.

Reading's former United defender John O'Shea is hoping to start against the club he served for more than 10 years.

O'Shea won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups at Old Trafford.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Reading manager Jose Gomes: "It's a special game. They're a very strong team, now they're playing with a different dynamic - it looks like the players are more comfortable with the way they are playing now.

"It's a special moment playing against these teams, especially with the atmosphere at Old Trafford - it's amazing.

"When I was assistant coach at Porto, I already had the honour to be in charge at Old Trafford - I was assistant coach but the head coach was in the stand."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are flying under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he will just want to keep that momentum going against a Reading side that are struggling in the Championship.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost just one of their 14 FA Cup matches against Reading and are unbeaten against them in the competition since a 1-2 defeat in a second round three replay back in January 1927.

United are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions against Reading - winning each of the past five - a run that started in the FA Cup back in January 1936.

Manchester United

Since a 1-2 defeat against Swansea in the third round of the 2013-14 FA Cup, Manchester United have won each of their four such games at this stage without conceding a single goal.

Reading