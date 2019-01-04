Bolton Wanderers v Walsall

Phil Parkinson's Bolton started 2019 with a 6-0 defeat at Hull in the Championship on Tuesday

Bolton Wanderers may be without three players for the visit of Walsall because of a registration embargo.

Dialogue between the Championship club, the EFL and FA will continue on Friday to determine if Christian Doidge, Remi Matthews and Gary O'Neil can feature.

League One club Walsall could give a debut to winger Matt Jarvis, who joined on loan from Norwich City on Tuesday.

Connor Ronan, Kane Wilson and Jack Fitzwater have gone back to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Walsall beat fellow third-tier clubs Coventry and Sunderland to reach round three.

BBC Radio Manchester reports Bolton are under the embargo as they owe money to at least one outstanding creditor.

Doidge and Matthews both initially joined on loan deals which were set to become full-time transfers in January, while O'Neil arrived on a short-term contract in the summer which is now due to be renewed.

However, the players will be ineligible to play on Saturday if the club's debts remain outstanding.

