Bolton Wanderers v Walsall
-
- From the section FA Cup
Bolton Wanderers may be without three players for the visit of Walsall because of a registration embargo.
Dialogue between the Championship club, the EFL and FA will continue on Friday to determine if Christian Doidge, Remi Matthews and Gary O'Neil can feature.
League One club Walsall could give a debut to winger Matt Jarvis, who joined on loan from Norwich City on Tuesday.
Connor Ronan, Kane Wilson and Jack Fitzwater have gone back to their parent clubs after loan spells.
Walsall beat fellow third-tier clubs Coventry and Sunderland to reach round three.
BBC Radio Manchester reports Bolton are under the embargo as they owe money to at least one outstanding creditor.
Doidge and Matthews both initially joined on loan deals which were set to become full-time transfers in January, while O'Neil arrived on a short-term contract in the summer which is now due to be renewed.
However, the players will be ineligible to play on Saturday if the club's debts remain outstanding.
Match facts
- This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Bolton and Walsall, with the sides most recently facing each other in a 4-1 win for Bolton in February 2017 in League One.
- In all competitions, Walsall have lost nine of their last 10 away games against Bolton (D1), conceding 34 goals in the process.
- Bolton have been eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup in each of the past two seasons.
- Walsall have been knocked out of seven of their past nine FA Cup ties against sides from a higher division, progressing against Charlton in 2001-02 (round four) and Brentford in 2015-16 (round three).