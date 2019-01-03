Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth and Brighton are 12th and 13th respectively in the Premier League table

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is expected to make several changes for the all-Premier League FA Cup third round tie with Brighton.

Midfielder Dan Gosling could feature after returning from injury against Watford on Wednesday.

Brazilian defender Bernardo is a doubt (hamstring) for Brighton, who reached the quarter-finals last season.

Under-23 Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres will be in the squad but Maty Ryan and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are both away at the Asian Cup.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton boss Chris Hughton: "The FA Cup is the best cup competition in the world, we did very well last season. It can always add to the momentum and feel of your league campaign.

"It's a slight respite from our league campaign and in some ways it's different.

"But it's exciting and we want to have a good run. We were given a tough draw but we want to go through."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth and Brighton are well-matched and I think it will take a replay to separate them.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is only the third FA Cup meeting between Bournemouth and Brighton and first since the Cherries won 4-2 in the first round in November 1993.

Brighton and Bournemouth met in the third round of the FA Cup in the 1987-88 season, with the Seagulls winning 2-0 at home.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth haven't won any of their last nine FA Cup games against top-flight sides (D2 L7), since beating Manchester United in January 1984 as a third division side

Brighton