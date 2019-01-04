Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday and Luton's last meeting was at Kenilworth Road in February 2007

Assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will work with caretaker Lee Bullen for the first time at Sheffield Wednesday, with new boss Steve Bruce not taking up the job until 1 February.

Championship side Wednesday are without Kieran Lee, Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper through injury.

Harry Cornick (ankle) is doubtful for League One high-fliers Luton.

Defender Dan Potts and goalkeeper Marek Stech are also injury concerns for Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

Match facts