Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
-
- From the section FA Cup
Assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will work with caretaker Lee Bullen for the first time at Sheffield Wednesday, with new boss Steve Bruce not taking up the job until 1 February.
Championship side Wednesday are without Kieran Lee, Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper through injury.
Harry Cornick (ankle) is doubtful for League One high-fliers Luton.
Defender Dan Potts and goalkeeper Marek Stech are also injury concerns for Hatters boss Nathan Jones.
Match facts
- This will be the first meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town since February 2007, when the Hatters won 3-2 in a Championship encounter.
- Luton are unbeaten in their last four away games against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, drawing two whilst winning each of the last two such matches.
- At home in the FA Cup against sides ending in Town, Sheffield Wednesday have won each of their last 10 matches in the competition, netting 36 goals.
- Luton have only progressed from one of their last six FA Cup third round matches, a 1-0 victory over Wolves back in January 2013.