Aston Villa v Swansea City

Tammy Abraham spent last season on loan at Swansea, scoring eight times for the Welsh side in all competitions

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham, who has been linked with a move to Wolves, will not face his former club Swansea City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Croatia international goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is poised to make his debut for the hosts in the all-Championship third-round tie at Villa Park.

Swansea have doubts over attacking trio Oli McBurnie, Wilfried Bony and Jefferson Montero, who have all been struggling with illness.

Midfielder Tom Carroll (groin) is out.

BBC Sport reported on Thursday that Wolves are exploring the possibility of exploiting a break clause in Chelsea striker Abraham's season-long loan deal at Villa.

He has scored 16 goals so far this season.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"I know how important it is to the supporters and the club. My son was born at 19:57, which is the same as the last year in which Aston Villa won the Cup, so that's ingrained in my mind.

"I'm fully aware of the competition and how seriously it should be taken, and we will be.

"We've played Swansea twice in my tenure here, we know each other quite well, but this will be a different game because it's winner-takes-all."

Swansea manager Graham Potter:

"It will be my first FA Cup tie as a manager and I am really looking forward to it.

"The third round is a special date. Hopefully we will have the same type of support we had at Reading, which was incredible."

