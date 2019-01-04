West Ham United v Birmingham City

Samir Nasri was an unused substitute when West Ham played Brighton in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri could make his first start for West Ham after signing for them earlier this week.

Striker Andy Carroll has recovered from a cut he received above his eye against Brighton on Wednesday and could play.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk plans to name a strong side against Premier League opposition.

Danish defender Kristian Pedersen (ankle) is rated only 50/50 and forward Omar Bogle (calf) is also a doubt.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It is a way to get a spot in Europe, to win a championship, so we are going to play this game as seriously as we can.

"I think the FA Cup is a very important trophy, a good cup, the whole country plays it, so of course for any manager it is always beautiful to win."

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk: "We are playing against Premier League opposition, the highest quality squad we have faced this season, at their place, we have got nothing to lose.

"I know there's a lot of history with the two clubs, with the previous owners here but if I am honest it's about going on to the pitch and pitting your wits against a high-quality squad and a Premier League team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can see Birmingham causing a shock against West Ham. Garry Monk has done an excellent job at Birmingham and if West Ham put out a weakened team then I would back the Blues.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won two of their three FA Cup meetings with Birmingham, though they did lose the most recent match in February 1984.

West Ham

West Ham have scored just one goal in their past four FA Cup matches.

Birmingham City