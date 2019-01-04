Brentford v Oxford United

Wales international Chris Mepham last played for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Bolton on 22 December

Brentford could have defender Chris Mepham available again for their FA Cup third-round tie against Oxford United.

Mepham has been out since before Christmas, while midfielders Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are unavailable due to injury.

Oxford's new signings Mark Sykes and Jordan Graham could both feature.

But midfielder Cameron Brannagan is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in earlier FA Cup ties, and Tony McMahon has joined Scunthorpe on loan.

Match facts