Brentford v Oxford United
Brentford could have defender Chris Mepham available again for their FA Cup third-round tie against Oxford United.
Mepham has been out since before Christmas, while midfielders Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are unavailable due to injury.
Oxford's new signings Mark Sykes and Jordan Graham could both feature.
But midfielder Cameron Brannagan is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in earlier FA Cup ties, and Tony McMahon has joined Scunthorpe on loan.
Match facts
- This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Brentford and Oxford since January 1964, when Oxford won a fourth-round replay 2-1.
- Oxford won their last match of any kind against Brentford, winning 4-0 at Griffin Park in a League Cup first-round match in August 2015.
- Brentford have lost five of their last six FA Cup matches, failing to score in the last four defeats.
- Oxford have progressed to the fourth round on the last two occasions they have reached this stage, beating Premier League Swansea in 2015-16 and Championship Rotherham in 2016-17.