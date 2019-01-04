Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Fabregas joined Chelsea in July 2014

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected to play against Nottingham Forest in what could be his final game before a reported move to Monaco.

Olivier Giroud (ankle), Pedro and Willian (both hamstring) are out, but youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu could feature.

Eden Hazard is expected to be rested.

Forest have a number of injury concerns with Michael Hefele, Michael Dawson, Tobias Figueiredo and Lewis Grabban all out.

Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is also a doubt but winger Joe Lolley is fit.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola on Hazard's availability: "He's played a lot of games. We're very demanding of him. I believe tomorrow he might get a bit of rest.

"You have to consider there are players who have played five games in a row.

"There will be rotations. Obviously this will leave space for some of the young players."

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka: "The main thing you have to try to do is to convince your players that we can do it.

"If I am not convinced then it is impossible to convince them. I am convinced we can do something there.

"When I was at Middlesbrough we beat Manchester City away, drew at Manchester United, drew at Liverpool. In the way we know to play we can compete against them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea should have relatively few problems at home against Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have progressed from all three of their FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest, with all previous meetings being in round four (1933-34, 1999-00 and 2006-07).

Nottingham Forest

Chelsea - who have reached the FA Cup final in the last two seasons - haven't been eliminated at the third-round stage since the 1997-98 campaign.

Chelsea