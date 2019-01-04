Everton v Lincoln City

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

FA Cup third round on the BBC Date: 4-7 January

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder James McCarthy could make a return for the visit of League Two leaders Lincoln.

McCarthy has not featured since breaking his leg a year ago but is in contention, along with Leighton Baines.

Lincoln are hopeful that first-choice goalkeeper Josh Vickers (calf) will be fit.

Leading scorer John Akinde will be restored to the starting line-up after the 11-goal striker began on the bench against Port Vale on New Year's Day.

Everton fringe players Kieran Dowell and Mason Holgate will not feature as they left the club on loan deals this week.

Boss Marco Silva said: "Our ambition is important for us and our fans. They want to see our club doing a fantastic run in the FA Cup.

"You have to have respect for the opponents you play but we will play with an XI which has 100 per cent condition to win the match."

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley believes another famous FA Cup run could help his side's League Two promotion challenge.

The Imps created history two years ago when they became the first non-league club since 1914 to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

"[In 2017] Everyone in the National League was telling us it would get in the way and eventually catch up with us, but what people don't realise is it helped us win the league because when it got to the business end of the season in the league we had already lived big games in the FA Cup and been in those pressure situations," he said.

"Hopefully the experience can have the same affect this season. We are not going there just to make up the numbers, we want to give a good performance."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Lincoln City are top of League Two and their fans are probably dreaming of another cup run after reaching the quarter-finals as a non-league side in 2017.

The Imps are up against an Everton side that are extremely inconsistent and play poorly on their off-days, but this tie is at Goodison Park and home advantage should see the Toffees through.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full FA Cup third-round predictions v Radio One DJ Annie Mac

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Everton and Lincoln.

The last time Everton and Lincoln met in any competition came in round two of the 1993-94 League Cup - Everton progressing following an 8-5 aggregate victory.

Everton

Everton have failed to make it past round three of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons, losing 1-2 against Leicester in 2016-17 and 1-2 against Liverpool last term.

Lincoln