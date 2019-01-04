Derby County v Southampton

Harry Wilson has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Derby this season

Derby will be without top scorer Harry Wilson for their FA Cup tie with Southampton because of a hip injury.

Forward Tom Lawrence is available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he will rotate his team with Ryan Bertrand (back) and striker Michael Obafemi (hamstring) both doubts.

Maya Yoshida is unavailable due to international duty but fellow defender Matt Targett available again after a thigh problem.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Derby manager Frank Lampard: "We go into every game looking to win.

"We had a great run in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, which I hold dearly and I'm sure the fans do as well.

"It's difficult because we don't know what team he will play."

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: "When I was a child in Austria, I would always see the FA Cup final at the old Wembley Stadium.

"It's important, because I think our supporters are very proud about if we can make it through a few rounds, maybe until the final.

"So we try to find a good balance between fighting for our life in the Premier League and also having a good eye on the FA Cup."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can see Derby upsetting Southampton.

The Rams always look like scoring and I doubt Saints will put out their strongest side given they have just dropped into the relegation zone.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the fourth time Derby have been drawn against Southampton in the FA Cup, progressing on each of the three previous occasions, most recently in round three in 1997-98 (2-0).

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Derby in all competitions (W3 D2), with this their first meeting since February 2012.

Derby

Derby have made it through to round four of the FA Cup in three of the previous four seasons, only failing to do so last campaign following their 0-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Southampton