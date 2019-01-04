Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon
Fleetwood Town host fellow League One club AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, with an FA Cup fourth-round spot at stake.
Full-back James Husband can play for Fleetwood after extending his loan from Norwich and experienced midfielder Dean Marney is available again after a ban.
Dons captain Deji Oshilaja is close to returning from an ankle injury and in contention to feature.
Midfielder Tom Soares (back) is doubtful and striker Joe Pigott (thigh) will definitely miss the tie.
Match facts
- Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon have been drawn against each other for the first time in the FA Cup. However the Dons have already beaten Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium this season, on the opening day of the League One season (1-0).
- There have been just three goals scored across the past four games between Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon at Highbury, with two draws and a victory for each side.
- Both Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon will be aiming to reach round four of the FA Cup for the first time.
- AFC Wimbledon have lost just one of their past eight away FA Cup games (W4 D3), a 3-0 defeat by Tottenham in round three of last season's competition.