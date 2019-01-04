Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon

Joey Barton's Fleetwood won at non-league duo Alfreton and Guiseley to reach the FA Cup third round

Fleetwood Town host fellow League One club AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, with an FA Cup fourth-round spot at stake.

Full-back James Husband can play for Fleetwood after extending his loan from Norwich and experienced midfielder Dean Marney is available again after a ban.

Dons captain Deji Oshilaja is close to returning from an ankle injury and in contention to feature.

Midfielder Tom Soares (back) is doubtful and striker Joe Pigott (thigh) will definitely miss the tie.

Match facts