Gillingham v Cardiff City
- From the section FA Cup
League One Gillingham will hope to cause an upset against Premier League Cardiff in the FA Cup third round.
Midfielder Billy Bingham was hurt in Tuesday's loss at Southend, but otherwise Gills manager Steve Lovell has no new injury concerns.
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says he will take a "strong squad" to Kent but will make changes to his starting XI.
Goalkeeper Alex Smithies and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are in a group of players hoping for selection.
Match facts
- This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Gillingham and Cardiff since the 1996-97 season - Gillingham progressing following a 2-0 victory in round two.
- Gillingham will face Cardiff for the first time in any competition since April 2005 - a 1-1 draw in the Championship.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their last two trips to the Priestfield Stadium, winning 2-1 in April 2004 and drawing their most recent visit 1-1 in April 2005.
- Gillingham have won just one of their last nine FA Cup games against Premier League sides (D1 L7), a 3-2 victory in the 2003-04 season against Charlton.