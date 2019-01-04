Middlesbrough v Peterborough United

Rajiv van La Parra has scored seven goals in 97 appearances for Huddersfield Town

Rajiv van La Parra could make his Middlesbrough debut when they take on League One side Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Dutchman joined Boro on loan from Huddersfield Town on Tuesday but was ineligible for the draw with Derby.

Peterborough will be without winger Marcus Maddison for the trip to Teesside as he serves a suspension.

Maddison has picked up six yellow cards in his past nine games while Ryan Tafazolli could return from a dead leg.

Match facts