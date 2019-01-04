Middlesbrough v Peterborough United
Rajiv van La Parra could make his Middlesbrough debut when they take on League One side Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
The Dutchman joined Boro on loan from Huddersfield Town on Tuesday but was ineligible for the draw with Derby.
Peterborough will be without winger Marcus Maddison for the trip to Teesside as he serves a suspension.
Maddison has picked up six yellow cards in his past nine games while Ryan Tafazolli could return from a dead leg.
Match facts
- This will be just the second FA Cup meeting between Middlesbrough and Peterborough, with Middlesbrough progressing following a replay in the 1974-75 fifth round.
- In all competitions, this will be the first meeting between Middlesbrough and Peterborough since April 2013, a 0-0 draw in the Championship.
- Middlesbrough have won their last seven FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division, since losing against Burton Albion in the 2010-11 third round.
- Peterborough have scored in their last 18 FA Cup matches, netting 42 goals in total.