Blackpool v Arsenal

Petr Cech won the FA Cup four times when he was at Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

League One Blackpool will again be without defenders Ollie Turton (hamstring) and Curtis Tilt (hip) for Arsenal's visit to Bloomfield Road.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson is suspended for the FA Cup third-round tie.

Mesut Ozil (knee) leads the list of expected absentees for Arsenal, who will also be without Hector Bellerin (calf) and Nacho Monreal (hamstring).

Four-time FA Cup winner Petr Cech could start for record 13-time winners Arsenal.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips: "Whatever team Arsenal decide to play, it's going to be a really tough day at the office for us.

"But it's the FA Cup and it doesn't always go to plan. Sometimes the underdog can come through. We'll be giving it our best shot."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "Arsenal is the team that has won this competition 13 times, more than anyone else.

"It's a title and it's a possibility for us to do something important. It will be very difficult but we're excited for this competition and are looking forward to starting on Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am at Bloomfield Road to watch Blackpool play Arsenal for BBC Radio 5 live and am looking forward to it.

The Gunners only just got past the Seasiders in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and, while I think even a weakened Gunners side will get through, it might be close.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth FA Cup tie between Blackpool and Arsenal - Blackpool eliminated the Gunners in 1952-53 and 1969-70, with Arsenal winning the most recent encounter 3-1 in December 1999.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine games against Blackpool in all competitions (W7 D2), winning the last five in a row, including a League Cup match earlier this season.

Blackpool

Blackpool are winless in their past 14 FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition, since beating Burnley in the third round in January 1976.

Arsenal