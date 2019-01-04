Norwich City v Portsmouth
Norwich could be without as many as five midfielders, including Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia (both ankle).
Alex Tettey (abductor muscle), Marco Stiepermann (quad) and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) are likely to sit out for the Championship promotion hopefuls.
League One leaders Portsmouth are missing midfielder Ben Close as he recovers from an ankle problem.
Defenders Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson remain out (both hamstring) while new signing Andy Cannon is cup-tied.
Match facts
- Norwich and Portsmouth will be meeting in the FA Cup for the first time since the 1949-50 campaign, when then top-flight side Pompey knocked out the Canaries in the third round.
- Portsmouth have only won one of their last 10 matches away against Norwich in all competitions (D5 L4), though it was their last such visit back in December 2010.
- Norwich City have not reached the FA Cup fourth round since 2012-13, falling out of the competition at this stage in each of the last five campaigns.
- Against sides from a higher division in the third round, Portsmouth have only progressed from one of their last four such FA Cup ties, beating Norwich's rivals Ipswich Town back in January 2016.