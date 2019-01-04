Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Diame has played 21 times for Newcastle this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame is out of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie with Blackburn due to a hip injury.

Federico Fernandez (side strain) and Karl Darlow (elbow) are also injured, while striker Yoshinori Muto is on international duty with Japan.

Defender Ryan Nyambe and striker Joe Nuttall are both in contention to return for Rovers after injuries.

Derrick Williams remains a doubt while Richie Smallwood is suspended and Sam Hart is cup-tied.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "For us, we have to approach the game trying to win with the best team possible that we can use, using at the same time players who have not been involved.

"They have to show something, they have to work hard, and I want to keep the good atmosphere in the dressing room.

"That means that players who don't have a chance in the Premier League, some of them will have a chance now, and they have to be ready to prove that they can play."

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray: "It is going to be a great test for us.

"We will prepare our team, I have no idea what Rafa [Benitez] sees of the FA Cup. If you were a Premier League team why wouldn't you keep going until you bump into a Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal or Tottenham?

"We'll be taking a fairly strong squad to Newcastle and try to give them a good game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Although Newcastle's focus is on staying up in the Premier League, they will want to avoid the ignominy of losing to Blackburn at St James' Park.

Prediction: 3-2

Lawro's full predictions v Radio One DJ Annie Mac

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both Newcastle and Blackburn have won three matches each over the last six meetings between the sides in all competitions.

Blackburn have won on six of their last eight visits to Newcastle in all competitions, including their last trip back in November 2016 (1-0 in the Championship).

Newcastle

This will be Newcastle's 12th FA Cup match against Blackburn (W6 D3 L2) - Nottingham Forest are the only side they've faced more in the competition (16).

Blackburn