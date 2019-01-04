Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Ben Hamer started Huddersfield's first three games of the season after joining from Leicester in the summer

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer will make his first start for Huddersfield since August in their FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Bristol City.

Defender Christopher Schindler is suspended for the Terriers while Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tommy Smith remain injured.

Adam Webster and Marlon Pack should feature for the Robins despite clashing heads during Tuesday's win at Stoke.

Korey Smith (knee) and Nathan Baker (calf) are doubtful though.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "It's not about resting players, it's about using fresh players. We will change and rotate, like we've done in recent weeks, and we will bring in a starting XI that will be competitive.

"Together we all look forward to our next challenge in the FA Cup. We are aware of Bristol City's current form but we need to get that winning feeling back.

"The FA Cup is a very attractive competition, a traditional competition and one we want to be a part of."

Bristol City assistant head coach Jamie McAllister: "The lads are on a high after the Stoke game. There's real confidence in the squad, we're unbeaten in the last eight and this is the next game we want to go and win.

"We had a good record in the Carabao Cup, beating Premier League teams last year, and Huddersfield are another Premier League team, although they're struggling at the moment.

"They're looking for a result to get their season started, so we need to make sure we do everything right, as we have in the league."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield have lost eight Premier League games in a row and probably do not need the distraction of the FA Cup but they definitely need a victory over Bristol City to give them some belief back.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third FA Cup meeting between Bristol City and Huddersfield - Bristol City won a third-round tie in 2000-01, while Huddersfield won a semi-final match in 1919-20.

In all competitions, Bristol City have won 4-0 in their last two home games against Huddersfield, both in the Championship in April 2016 and March 2017.

Bristol City

Bristol City have not won any of their last 14 FA Cup games against Premier League opponents (drawn four, lost 10) since beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in January 1994.

Huddersfield