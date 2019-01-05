League One
Rochdale15:00Burton
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Burton Albion

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth26176346242257
2Luton26157449242552
3Sunderland24148245232250
4Barnsley25137540221846
5Charlton26144842301246
6Doncaster26136747321545
7Peterborough26128645331244
8Coventry26115102829-138
9Southend26112133231135
10Blackpool259882625135
11Fleetwood2697103530534
12Accrington259792735-834
13Burton2595113033-332
14Wycombe2688103438-432
15Walsall2688102841-1332
16Shrewsbury2679102932-330
17Rochdale2686123352-1930
18Gillingham2684143643-728
19Bristol Rovers2676132529-427
20Bradford2683153140-927
21Scunthorpe2676133251-1927
22Oxford Utd2668123141-1026
23Plymouth2666143147-1624
24Wimbledon2664162037-1722
