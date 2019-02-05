Tranmere Rovers v Northampton Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|30
|17
|9
|4
|54
|30
|24
|60
|2
|Mansfield
|31
|15
|13
|3
|48
|24
|24
|58
|3
|Bury
|31
|15
|9
|7
|59
|37
|22
|54
|4
|Forest Green
|30
|13
|12
|5
|46
|28
|18
|51
|5
|Carlisle
|30
|16
|3
|11
|48
|35
|13
|51
|6
|MK Dons
|30
|14
|8
|8
|47
|29
|18
|50
|7
|Exeter
|30
|14
|8
|8
|42
|30
|12
|50
|8
|Colchester
|31
|14
|7
|10
|49
|35
|14
|49
|9
|Stevenage
|31
|14
|5
|12
|36
|38
|-2
|47
|10
|Tranmere
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|4
|42
|11
|Crewe
|30
|12
|5
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|41
|12
|Grimsby
|31
|12
|4
|15
|33
|38
|-5
|40
|13
|Swindon
|30
|10
|10
|10
|33
|39
|-6
|40
|14
|Newport
|29
|11
|7
|11
|38
|48
|-10
|40
|15
|Oldham
|29
|10
|9
|10
|42
|37
|5
|39
|16
|Crawley
|31
|11
|4
|16
|36
|43
|-7
|37
|17
|Northampton
|30
|7
|13
|10
|38
|43
|-5
|34
|18
|Port Vale
|30
|8
|9
|13
|27
|37
|-10
|33
|19
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|32
|20
|Cambridge
|30
|9
|5
|16
|28
|50
|-22
|32
|21
|Yeovil
|29
|7
|9
|13
|30
|35
|-5
|30
|22
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|47
|-17
|29
|23
|Macclesfield
|31
|7
|6
|18
|30
|51
|-21
|27
|24
|Notts County
|30
|4
|10
|16
|30
|60
|-30
|22