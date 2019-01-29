Newport County v Port Vale

Mark Harris made his senior debut for Cardiff City in January 2017 in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham

Mark Harris is in line to face former side Newport County after spending the last five months on loan in south Wales before joining Port Vale on loan.

Newport will also be without Antoine Semenyo on Tuesday night at Rodney Parade after parent club Bristol City recalled the striker to Ashton Gate.

Fraser Franks, Matty Dolan and Andrew Crofts are injury doubts for Newport.

Vale will be without Ricky Miller through suspension, while Tom Pope and Ben Whitfield miss out with injuries.