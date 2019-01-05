National League
Dag & Red15:00Boreham Wood
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28169349173257
2Wrexham27158436171953
3Salford28157653312252
4Fylde281311443202350
5Solihull Moors27146739241548
6Harrogate28138753371647
7Gateshead27144936261046
8Sutton United27121053630646
9Ebbsfleet28127940281243
10Eastleigh2812793234-243
11Barrow28116113232039
12Boreham Wood2891092829-137
13Hartlepool2899103036-636
14Barnet25105102628-235
15Dag & Red28104143034-434
16Bromley2796123741-433
17Halifax2771192631-532
18Dover2877142946-1728
19Aldershot2876152445-2127
20Havant & Waterlooville2868143952-1326
21Chesterfield27413102434-1025
22Maidenhead United2774162750-2325
23Maidstone United2764172342-1922
24Braintree2846182553-2818
View full National League table

Top Stories