National League
Wrexham15:00Dover
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Dover Athletic

Wrexham defender Doug Tharme and striker Rekeil Pyke both remain sidelined through injury as the Dragons look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at promotion rivals Salford.

Midfielder Bobby Grant has now signed on a permanent deal from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

Dover have not lost in four previous visits to the Racecourse, winning once and drawing on three occasions.

Joshua Debayo is available for Dover after extending his loan spell.

