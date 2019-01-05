Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County20116335161939
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199552928132
4Morton207762328-528
5Inverness CT1851122520526
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196582025-523
8Alloa194781927-819
9Partick Thistle1942131732-1514
10Falkirk1934121631-1513
