Dundee United v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Murdoch
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 12Stanton
- 8Fyvie
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 33Aird
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 9Curran
- 11King
- 15Nesbitt
- 17Robson
- 20Rabitsch
- 34Rakovan
- 44Watson
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 2Elliott
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 11Harkins
- 8Bannigan
- 17Slater
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 10Erskine
- 16McCarthy
- 20Wilson
- 23Sneddon
- 30Jefferies
- 32Cardle
- 99Roy
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match report to follow.