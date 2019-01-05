Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 12Stanton
  • 8Fyvie
  • 7McMullan
  • 16Smith
  • 33Aird
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 9Curran
  • 11King
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 11Harkins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Jefferies
  • 32Cardle
  • 99Roy
Referee:
David Munro

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County20116335161939
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199552928132
4Morton207762328-528
5Inverness CT1851122520526
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196582025-523
8Alloa194781927-819
9Partick Thistle1942131732-1514
10Falkirk1934121631-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport