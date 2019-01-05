Scottish Championship
Ayr15:00Falkirk
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Falkirk

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 2Kidd
  • 27Waddington
  • 22McKee
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Robson
  • 16McShane
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Harrison
  • 18Brough
  • 20O'Hara
  • 24Lavery
  • 25Irving
Referee:
John Beaton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County20116335161939
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199552928132
4Morton207762328-528
5Inverness CT1851122520526
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196582025-523
8Alloa194781927-819
9Partick Thistle1942131732-1514
10Falkirk1934121631-1513
