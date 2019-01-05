East Fife v Airdrieonians
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|19
|14
|4
|1
|44
|17
|27
|46
|2
|Raith Rovers
|19
|10
|5
|4
|42
|25
|17
|35
|3
|East Fife
|19
|10
|2
|7
|29
|26
|3
|32
|4
|Forfar
|19
|8
|3
|8
|25
|31
|-6
|27
|5
|Airdrieonians
|19
|8
|2
|9
|28
|25
|3
|26
|6
|Montrose
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|30
|-6
|25
|7
|Stranraer
|18
|6
|5
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|23
|8
|Dumbarton
|19
|5
|4
|10
|28
|35
|-7
|19
|9
|Brechin
|18
|4
|4
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|16
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|19
|5
|1
|13
|19
|37
|-18
|16