Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Montrose
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Montrose

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Cummins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 17Smith
  • 2Higgins
  • 6McManus
  • 10Donnelly
  • 8Turner
  • 7Lamont
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 4McDonald
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 19Diver
  • 20Crossan

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 16Johnston
  • 9Rennie
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 11Macleod
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Millar
  • 23Henderson
  • 24Terrell
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19144144172746
2Raith Rovers19105442251735
3East Fife1910272926332
4Forfar198382531-627
5Airdrieonians198292825326
6Montrose197482430-625
7Stranraer186572124-323
8Dumbarton1954102835-719
9Brechin1844102333-1016
10Stenhousemuir1951131937-1816
