Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Berwick0

Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Swann
  • 7Cox
  • 6Miller
  • 8Allan
  • 11Buchanan
  • 10Fraser
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Scott
  • 16Skelly
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Malcolm

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Hume
  • 2Forbes
  • 21Brown
  • 19Neill
  • 14Barr
  • 3Orru
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 9Murrell

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 7See
  • 8Hamilton
  • 11Phillips
  • 15McIlduff
  • 17Knox
  • 22Rose
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City19143234102445
2Peterhead18133239122742
3Clyde19114431171437
4Annan Athletic197572722526
5Elgin198292836-826
6Cowdenbeath185582121020
7Queen's Park185581320-720
8Stirling185492127-619
9Berwick1843111943-2415
10Albion1814131439-257
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories