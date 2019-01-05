Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5Marsh
- 3Swann
- 7Cox
- 6Miller
- 8Allan
- 11Buchanan
- 10Fraser
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Sheerin
- 15Scott
- 16Skelly
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Sneddon
- 19Malcolm
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6Hume
- 2Forbes
- 21Brown
- 19Neill
- 14Barr
- 3Orru
- 18Ogilvie
- 9Murrell
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 7See
- 8Hamilton
- 11Phillips
- 15McIlduff
- 17Knox
- 22Rose
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.