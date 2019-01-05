Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Albion
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1McDougall
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 8Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 11Martin
  • 7Gow
  • 10Peters
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12McLean
  • 14Moore
  • 15East
  • 16Magee
  • 17Osadolor
  • 18McGrory
  • 19Mortimer

Albion

  • 1Trialist
  • 2Fagan
  • 6Forrester
  • 5Trialist
  • 4Wharton
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 3Kearney
  • 11Rodgers
  • 10Escuriola
  • 9Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Watson
  • 14Eley
  • 15Daily
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18McGeough
  • 20Gallagher
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City18142234102444
2Peterhead17132239122741
3Clyde18113431171436
4Annan Athletic187472722525
5Elgin188192836-825
6Cowdenbeath175482121019
7Queen's Park175481320-719
8Stirling175392127-618
9Berwick1742111943-2414
10Albion1713131439-256
