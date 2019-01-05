Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Elgin
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Moxon
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Wilson
  • 10Muir
  • 9Smith
  • 11Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 12Jamieson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Wright
  • 17Watson

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14Bronsky
  • 15Wilson
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 20Hay
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 5Beattie
  • 16Scott
  • 19McGowan
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City18142234102444
2Peterhead17132239122741
3Clyde18113431171436
4Annan Athletic187472722525
5Elgin188192836-825
6Cowdenbeath175482121019
7Queen's Park175481320-719
8Stirling175392127-618
9Berwick1742111943-2414
10Albion1713131439-256
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories