Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 26Galbraith
- 20Watson
- 6Laird
- 7Smith
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 5Horne
- 2McGeachie
- 6Banner
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 11Thomson
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Rutkiewicz
- 14McLaughlin
- 15McLaren
- 16Mackin
- 17Binnie
- 18Marr
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams