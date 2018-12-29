Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Weah, Rangers, Hearts, Dunne, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah has already held secret talks in Glasgow about a loan move to Celtic. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Weah, 18, "can be a great signing" for Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Rodgers has revealed he was rushed to hospital following his sacking as Liverpool manager in 2015 because he was "so tense". (The Coaches Voice)

Rodgers wants his Celtic players to "take composure into the game" in Saturday's derby meeting with Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Rangers trio Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Gareth McAuley face late fitness tests to prove they can play against Celtic in the lunchtime fixture. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard has urged his Rangers players to avoid a "damaging" defeat against Celtic. (Herald - subscription required)

"Don't freeze and have too much respect like you did the last time" is Gerrard's advice to his Rangers players. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged his squad to sign off for the year with a win against Livingston after a "really demanding" December. (Scotsman)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon and Hearts manager Craig Levein have appealed for calm before Saturday evening's Edinburgh derby. (Sun)

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has revealed advice from Hibs boss Neil Lennon helped him before he left Kilmarnock to join Rangers in 2007. (Daily Record)

Scotland forward Naismith has hinted he may move abroad at the end of the season. (Scotsman)

Hearts boss Levein is in the market for an experienced centre-half amid uncertainty over whether Burnley's Jimmy Dunne will remain at Tynecastle on loan for the rest of the season. (Scotsman)