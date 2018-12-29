What happened in the Premier League? Tottenham miss chance to narrow gap on Liverpool

Harry Kane scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season to put Tottenham in front against Wolves

Tottenham missed the opportunity to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool as Wolves fought back to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Harry Kane's stunning strike from range had given Spurs a first-half lead, but goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa turned the game around.

Liverpool will look to extend their advantage when they face Arsenal in Saturday's late kick-off (17:30 GMT).

Meanwhile, there were two late winners at the opposite end of the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in stoppage time to earn Fulham victory over fellow strugglers Huddersfield, after team-mate Aboubakar Kamara had a penalty saved.

The win moves Fulham up to 18th but Huddersfield remain bottom, five points from safety.

And Victor Camarasa's 92nd minute goal against Leicester earned Cardiff City their first away win of the season.

The result sees Neil Warnock's side move up to 16th, four points clear of the bottom three.

Watford rescued a point against Newcastle at Vicarage Road courtesy of substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure's equaliser eight minutes from time.

Salomon Rondon's fifth goal of the campaign had given the Magpies the lead, but Rafael Benitez side now have one win in their last seven league games.

And Brighton spoiled Everton's 4,500th top-flight game as Dutchman Jurgen Locadia scored the decisive goal at the Amex.

In the Championship, the top two both suffered defeats as leaders Leeds United lost 2-0 at home to Hull City and Norwich City failed to take advantage.

The Canaries eventually lost 4-3 to Derby County, after Frank Lampard's side scored twice late on to turn the game around.

In the Scottish Premiership, Ryan Jack scored the only goal as Rangers defeated Celtic in the Old Firm derby to move level on points with Brendan Rodgers' side at the top of the table.