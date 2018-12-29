Man City: Pep Guardiola says players still have 'belief' in title race

Six of Pep Guardiola's 11 Premier League defeats have come in the month of December

Manchester City still have "belief" despite falling to third in the Premier League after back-to-back defeats, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The reigning champions trail leaders Liverpool by seven points and were overtaken by Tottenham after losing 2-1 at Leicester on Wednesday.

That result made it three defeats in four league games - but Guardiola is adamant there is no cause for concern.

"Why should we not believe with these players?" said the Spaniard.

"Look what we've done in the last 15-16 months. They are absolute heroes for me."

Last season, City became the first team in Premier League history to win 100 points - and finished 19 clear at the top.

They led Liverpool by two points at the start of this month and were yet to lose in the Premier League this season.

But they could be 10 points adrift when they kick off against Southampton on Sunday, after Liverpool face Arsenal on Saturday.

Guardiola's team then host Liverpool on Thursday, 3 January.

"Nothing will change if we lose more games," he said. "Always, we will analyse why it happened and move forward.

"I am close to them and I will be for the rest of our period together."

City have been without key midfielder Fernandinho in their past two matches - and he could miss Sunday's match.

Asked if he could be tempted into the January market to find cover for the Brazilian, Guardiola shook his head.