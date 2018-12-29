Jersey Bulls: Combined Counties League approves membership bid

Jersey Bulls' proposed new kit incorporates the island's flag on the front

The Combined Counties League (CCL) has approved Jersey Bulls' bid to join the competition next season.

The club aims to become the first from the island to play in the English pyramid and are now awaiting Football Association approval to be allowed to enter the league.

The CCL includes clubs from the south west area of greater London and has divisions in the ninth and 10th tiers.

Jersey will play their home games at Springfield Stadium in St Helier.

"It is an exciting development for the League and its clubs as well as for Jersey Bulls," a CCL spokesman said.

"When Guernsey came in it was very much a step in the dark.

"It went well though and we now have that experience which should serve us in good stead if it all comes to fruition which certainly looks likely, especially as the Bulls have the support, not only of the Jersey government but also the local Jersey league and the Jersey Football Association."

The Bulls will fly into Gatwick airport for their away games and pay the travel and accommodation costs of all teams travelling to the island.

Springfield was approved by officials last month, providing some minor alterations are made by the end of March 2019.

Jersey has its own 13-team league, split into two divisions, but the island's bid to become an international football nation was rejected by Uefa in February.