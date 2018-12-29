Italian Serie A
Napoli1Bologna1

Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli fans show support before game against Bologna

Kalidou Kolibaly
Napoli defender Koulibaly was banned for two games after being sent off against Inter

Napoli supporters held aloft posters and banners in support of defender Kalidou Koulibaly in their first match since he was allegedly racially abused.

Senegal international Koulibaly misses the match against Bologna as a result of the red card he was shown during Thursday's game at Inter Milan.

Fans at the San Paolo carried posters which read 'Siamo tutti Koulibaly' - meaning 'We are all Koulibaly'.

Inter supporters, meanwhile, were barred from Saturday's match at Empoli.

After a meeting between the club and security group, Empoli announced ticket sales to away fans had been "suspended" and further information would be given to those who had already purchased one.

Inter won the match 1-0, with Koulibaly's Senegal team-mate Keita Balde scoring the winning goal in the second half.

Inter must play their next two home games at the San Siro behind closed doors.

Kalidou Kolibaly banner
Banners were held in support of Koulibaly
Empoli v Inter Milan
Inter played at Empoli in front of empty away stands

'In freedom we are all alike'

The day before Napoli's game at Bologna, Faouzi Ghoulam wrote a tweet in support of team-mate Koulibaly, which read:

"It doesn't matter the colour of the skin.

"It doesn't matter religion.

"It doesn't matter what team you're rooting for. Football, like all sports, is a game. And all the games are passion, fun, freedom

"And in freedom we are all alike.

"Tomorrow we will all be Koulibaly!"

Fauozi Ghoulam mask
Algeria full-back Ghoulam wore a mask of Koulibaly
Fauozi Ghoulam
Ghoulam wore Koulibaly's number 26 shirt in the warm-up

