First Half ends, Napoli 1, Bologna 1.
Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli fans show support before game against Bologna
Napoli supporters held aloft posters and banners in support of defender Kalidou Koulibaly in their first match since he was allegedly racially abused.
Senegal international Koulibaly misses the match against Bologna as a result of the red card he was shown during Thursday's game at Inter Milan.
Fans at the San Paolo carried posters which read 'Siamo tutti Koulibaly' - meaning 'We are all Koulibaly'.
Inter supporters, meanwhile, were barred from Saturday's match at Empoli.
After a meeting between the club and security group, Empoli announced ticket sales to away fans had been "suspended" and further information would be given to those who had already purchased one.
Inter won the match 1-0, with Koulibaly's Senegal team-mate Keita Balde scoring the winning goal in the second half.
Inter must play their next two home games at the San Siro behind closed doors.
'In freedom we are all alike'
The day before Napoli's game at Bologna, Faouzi Ghoulam wrote a tweet in support of team-mate Koulibaly, which read:
"It doesn't matter the colour of the skin.
"It doesn't matter religion.
"It doesn't matter what team you're rooting for. Football, like all sports, is a game. And all the games are passion, fun, freedom
"And in freedom we are all alike.
"Tomorrow we will all be Koulibaly!"
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 33Albiol
- 19Maksimovic
- 31Ghoulam
- 7Callejón
- 20Zielinski
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 9Verdi
- 14Mertens
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- 34Younes
- 42Diawara
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 4De Maio
- 23Larangeira
- 18Helander
- 14Mattiello
- 16Poli
- 5PulgarBooked at 24mins
- 32Svanberg
- 35Dijks
- 24Palacio
- 9SantanderSubstituted forFalcinelliat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 3González
- 7Orsolini
- 8Nagy
- 11Krejci
- 15Mbaye
- 17Donsah
- 22Destro
- 30Okwonkwo
- 31Dzemaili
- 33Calabresi
- 91Falcinelli
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Diego Falcinelli (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simone Verdi (Napoli).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Diego Falcinelli replaces Federico Santander because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Federico Santander (Bologna) because of an injury.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt saved. Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Bologna 1. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Bologna. Sebastien De Maio tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Palacio is caught offside.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Simone Verdi with a cross.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Alex Meret (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).
Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks with a cross.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Poli (Bologna).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Erick Pulgar (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Bologna).
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Federico Mattiello (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Napoli). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Bologna 0. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.