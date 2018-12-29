Irish Premiership: Leaders Ballymena stay two points ahead of Linfield

Ryan Mayse scored in Ballymena's 3-1 home win over Newry City

Ballymena United saw off a dogged Newry City 3-1 at the Showgrounds to maintain their two-point lead over second-placed Linfield in the Irish Premiership.

Linfield won 2-0 at Cliftonville but had Michael O'Connor sent-off less than five minutes after coming on as a sub.

Crusaders are up to third after a late David Cushley penalty gave them a 1-0 win away to Glentoran who had Marcus Kane dismissed right at the end.

Glenavon drew 3-3 with Institute while bottom club Ards won 3-0 at Dungannon.

Coleraine battled to secure a 1-0 win away to Warrenpoint Town.

Ballymena beat Newry to stay top of the table

If Ballymena had failed to take all three points they would have been replaced at the top on goal difference, but three second-half goals sealed victory over Newry and extended their unbeaten Premiership run to 12.

Cathair Friel broke the deadlock on 55 minutes with a close-range finish after a cross was not cleared, but Mark McCabe equalised for Newry.

Ryan Mayse followed up to restore United's lead after keeper Steven Maguire could not hold on to Kofi Balmer's right-wing delivery and Adam Lecky's glancing header from a Steven McCullough corner made it 3-1.

Linfield's win at Cliftonville keeps the pressure on leaders Ballymena

Linfield made it 10 points from 12 with their 2-0 success away to Cliftonville.

Jordan Stewart squeezed a 39th-minute header in at the near post and Niall Quinn capitalised on a defensive lapse early in the second half.

But the Blues had substitute Michael O'Connor dismissed within five minutes of coming off the bench.

The former Shamrock Rovers player was booked for kicking the ball away after the whistle had gone, and quickly picked up a second yellow for clipping Damien McNulty round the back of the head after a tackle.

Crusaders looked like they were destined to drop two points at the Oval but got a late penalty when Ross Redman was deemed to have fouled Jordan Owens.

David Cushley confidently netted the spot-kick while Glens skipper Kane got a straight red in stoppage-time for a rash tackle

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ballymena United 3-1 Newry City Cliftonville 0-2 Linfield Dungannon Swifts 0-3 Ards Glenavon 3-3 Institute Glentoran 0-1 Crusaders Warrenpoint Town 0-1 Coleraine