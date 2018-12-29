Aston Villa: Tommy Elphick recalled from season-long Hull City loan deal

Tommy Elphick scored against Hull City for Aston Villa at the start of this season

Aston Villa have recalled centre-back Tommy Elphick from his season-long loan deal at Hull City.

The 31-year-old made 18 league appearances for the Tigers, and scored in a 3-2 win against Swansea City earlier this month.

Elphick will be eligible for Villa's home match against QPR on Wednesday.

"Thank you so much to everyone at Hull," he tweeted. "Being recalled is a result of us all doing well and I hope the form continues into the new year."

Elphick added: "I'm absolutely delighted to go back to @AVFCOfficial and get going under the new manager and adding to this exciting group of players, pushing for another promotion."