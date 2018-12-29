Claudio Ranieri says he 'wants to kill' Aboubakar Kamara

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I wanted to kill him' - Ranieri accuses Kamara of disrespect

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri said he "wants to kill" Aboubakar Kamara after the striker snatched the ball off team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic and missed a late penalty against Huddersfield.

The pair argued and designated spot-kick taker Mitrovic was furious after Kamara refused to give him the ball.

"He did not respect me, the club, the team and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right," Ranieri told BBC Sport.

Mitrovic, though, rescued the Cottagers with an injury-time winner.

The Serbian coolly converted his eighth goal on the season on 91 minutes after being put through by Ryan Sessegnon.

But despite Ranieri's anger, there seemed to be few hard feelings between the two players at the final whistle, as the relegation-threatened side celebrated their victory over the Premier League's bottom side.

"No, it's my ball", "no, it's mine"

Mitrovic told BBC Sport: "We had a small argument and I think it is my job for penalties. He did not think like this but I respect that. I have done the same in the past.

"I don't have a problem with this, he missed and that is part of football. He changed the game when he came on in the second half."

Ranieri added: "I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic, he is the man who shoots the penalties. It is unbelievable.

"I wanted to kill him. That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty (against Manchester United). It should be Mitrovic, that is it."

More to follow.