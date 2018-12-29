Graham Potter: Manager takes blame for Swansea City 'stress' against Wigan

Kyle Naughton was one of two half-time introductions against Wigan that helped turn Swansea's fortunes

Manager Graham Potter says he was to blame for Swansea City's slow start in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Wigan.

Two Joe Garner goals gave the Latics a 2-0 lead, with Swansea's unusual system seemingly confusing Potter's players.

Potter made two substitutions at half-time to change his system, resulting in a super fightback.

"I take full responsibility for the first half, we weren't able to be ourselves and it was an uncomfortable 45 minutes," Potter explained.

"We had an idea but clearly it didn't work, or I wasn't able to explain the idea well enough.

"I am disappointed with myself and apologise to the players and to the supporters for the first half.

"But the response in the second half was fantastic and our supporters throughout the game were incredible. They got behind us in an amazing way and we could even have nicked all three points."

Potter made two substitutions at half-time, withdrawing Courtney Baker-Richardson and Cian Harries for Jefferson Montero and Kyle Naughton.

The manager admits he had been tempted to make changes even before the interval.

"I did consider it, because the game was going away from us a little bit," he said.

"We wanted to have width with Wayne (Routledge) and Dan (James) as we thought Wigan would block the centre of the pitch.

"We tried to attack the sides and use Courtney's physicality. We also tried to use Cian's left foot to get a bit more balance.

"In theory it sounds alright, but the penalty went in and we got a bit stressed and it became hard to manage the game. But that is my responsibility and my fault.

"We had to be better and I had to be better in the first half and we had to improve… which thankfully we did."

Wigan boss Paul Cook was pleased enough after his side arrested a run of four successive defeats.

"It was a good game, Wigan were excellent first half, Swansea were excellent in the second half… so I think a draw might have been a fair result," he said.

"At half-time we were in the ascendency and can only see ourselves winning the game, but before the game of course we would have taken a point.

"Our lads are very disappointed, but they should take heart from this."