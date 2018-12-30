Aberdeen's Derek McInnes on lookout for striker after Bruce Anderson injury

Bruce Anderson had to go off in the win over Livingston

Aberdeen could be forced into the market for a new striker after an injury to Bruce Anderson, manager Derek McInnes has revealed.

The 20-year-old is likely to be out until March after picking up a calf injury in the 2-1 win over Livingston.

Anderson has made all 17 appearances this season off the bench.

But McInnes told BBC Scotland: "I think young Bruce now being out for a couple of months may force us to try to do something in that area."

The Dons boss is also on the lookout for a replacement at left-back with Max Lowe, who missed Saturday's win at the Tony Macaroni Arena through injury, returning to Derby County at the end of his short-term loan.

"I've enjoyed having the kind of left-back we've had with Max Lowe - they are hard to get and Max was doing great," McInnes said. "We would like to maybe bring one in there."

McInnes pointed out that injuries had left him operating with a makeshift back four in recent weeks but expects Mikey Devlin, Mark Reynolds and on-loan Watford man Tommie Hoban back fit after the January winter break.

However, right-back Shay Logan was another casualty after picking up a hamstring injury against Livingston.

"If the players keep giving me what they are giving me at the minute, hopefully we won't be needing to do too much," McInnes said of the January transfer market.

"But there are one or two areas we think we could do with to try to help us meet our objectives this season."

Saturday's win takes fourth-top Aberdeen to within three points of leaders Celtic and McInnes said that, if he can strengthen the squad, "we can look forward to the rest of the season".

And though neither Sam Cosgrove nor Stevie May found the net at Livi, McInnes praised his front two.

"May should maybe have hit the target a couple of times - but his shift was incredible," McInnes added.

"Cosgrove wasn't so influential today, but he has been very important for us."