Brendan Rodgers: Rangers were the 'better team' against Celtic

Rodgers admitted his side were second best in the 1-0 loss to Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted "the best team won" after suffering his first Old Firm defeat in 13 derbies.

Ryan Jack's first-half goal earned Rangers their first win over Celtic since winning the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final on penalties and their first league win since March 2012.

Rodgers admitted his side have "no excuse" after an abject performance.

"We had a lot of unforced mistakes and didn't create as much as we would like so we've got no excuse," Rodgers said.

"We passed the ball out of play under no pressure, we were not precise or clean enough with our passing at times."

Rodgers pointed to the fact key players such as Odsonne Edouard and Kieran Tierney were only fit enough for the bench and to the unavailability of the likes of Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.

However, the Celtic manager said that it was no excuse for the poor performances of many of his players.

"The young players have got good experience today. They'll feel the hurt of losing a Celtic v Rangers game and hopefully that will make them better going forward."

"The young players have got good experience today. They'll feel the hurt of losing a Celtic v Rangers game and hopefully that will make them better going forward."