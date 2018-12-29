Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane suffers fresh injury blow

Lyndon Kane has suffered a series of broken foot injuries

Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane has suffered a fresh injury blow with the news that he has again broken a foot during Saturday's 1-0 Premiership win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Kane, 21, sustained a fractured foot in June 2017 and broke the same metatarsal in a 2-2 league draw with Linfield towards the end of last season.

That ruled him out of his side's last league game and the Irish Cup final.

The full-back came off injured after just three minutes of Saturday's match.

The initial injury sustained by the player in June 2017 required a series of operations and he was only able to return to action eight months later.

Kane has already been sidelined through injury this season.

Another Coleraine defender, Aaron Traynor, was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury in November.